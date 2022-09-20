Left Menu

Major General VK Nambiar, Mizoram governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati discuss situation across Indo-Myanmar border

Major General VK Nambiar, YSM, SM Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) today interacted with the Governor of Mizoram Dr. Haribabu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan.

ANI | Aizwal (Mizoram) | Updated: 20-09-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:05 IST
Major General VK Nambiar, Mizoram governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati discuss situation across Indo-Myanmar border
Major General VK Nambiar and Governor Mizoram Dr Hari Babu (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Major General VK Nambiar, YSM, SM Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) today interacted with the Governor of Mizoram Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan. The Governor conveyed the cordial relationship between Assam Rifles and the state administration and the commendable work done by Assam Rifles in managing the ongoing illegal influx of Myanmar nationals.

The ongoing situation across the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB), the future course of action to control the movement of cadres, and the preparedness of Assam Rifles (AR) in case of any untoward incident or forceful entry was discussed. The DIG also mentioned the poor conditions of roads in Mizoram owing to monsoons and the need to improve the communication infrastructure to connect the remote areas of the state with the district headquarters.

Having recently taken over as IG AR(EAST), the governor also wished for a fruitful tenure at the East. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022