Major General VK Nambiar, Mizoram governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati discuss situation across Indo-Myanmar border

Major General VK Nambiar, YSM, SM Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) today interacted with the Governor of Mizoram Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan. The Governor conveyed the cordial relationship between Assam Rifles and the state administration and the commendable work done by Assam Rifles in managing the ongoing illegal influx of Myanmar nationals.

The ongoing situation across the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB), the future course of action to control the movement of cadres, and the preparedness of Assam Rifles (AR) in case of any untoward incident or forceful entry was discussed. The DIG also mentioned the poor conditions of roads in Mizoram owing to monsoons and the need to improve the communication infrastructure to connect the remote areas of the state with the district headquarters.

Having recently taken over as IG AR(EAST), the governor also wished for a fruitful tenure at the East. (ANI)

