Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk to hold vote on joining Russia on Sept. 23-27
Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:15 IST
Russian-installed separatists in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) of eastern Ukraine will stage a referendum on joining Russia on September 23-27, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday citing local officials.
The separatist Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) also said on Tuesday it intends to hold a referendum on joining Russia on the same dates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
