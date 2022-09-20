Left Menu

Ministry of railway sanctions Rs 28.31 crore for Deoband-Rookie new railway line

Ministry of Railways sanctioned Rs 28.31 crore for the compensation of acquired land of four villages for the Deoband-Rookie new railway line, said Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:26 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 28.31 crore as compensation to the owners of land acquired in four villages of Haridwar district for the Deoband-Roorkee new rail line, added the CMO. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has given this information to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami by writing a letter. It is worth mentioning that the Chief Minister had requested this through a letter and again during the discussion with the Railway Minister on August 6, 2022, as per the CMO.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed gratitude to the Union Railway Minister for sanctioning the amount. (ANI)

