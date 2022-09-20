Left Menu

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 18:50 IST
UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.

Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly's annual top-level meeting, the UN chief pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such UN goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.

“Our world is in peril - and paralysed,” Guterres said.

But he said there is hope.

Stressing that cooperation and dialogue are the only path forward, he warned that “no power or group alone can call the shots.” “Let's work as one, as a coalition of the world, as united nations,” he urged leaders gathered in the vast General Assembly hall.

