Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia to stage vote on joining Russia on Sept. 23-27

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 19:11 IST
The Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region will hold a referendum on joining Russia between Sept. 23-27, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an official decree.

Russian-installed officials in three other regions of Ukraine - the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in the Donbas, and in Kherson region in southern Ukraine - said earlier on Tuesday they will stage referendums to join Russia on the same dates.

Ukraine still controls large parts of the region claimed by Russian-installed separatists in Zaporizhzhia.

