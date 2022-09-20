Left Menu

NRL presents Rs 114.76 crore interim dividend to Assam government

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-09-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 19:22 IST
NRL presents Rs 114.76 crore interim dividend to Assam government
  • Country:
  • India

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) on Tuesday presented an Interim Dividend of Rs 114.76 crore to the Assam government for the financial year 2022-23.

The dividend cheque was presented to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by NRL Chairman Ranjit Rath at the state secretariat here, an official release said.

The state government has an equity stake of 26 per cent in the company.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, NRL Managing Director Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, Director (Finance) Indranil Mittra and other senior officials of the company were also present on the occasion.

The NRL Board of Directors had earlier approved the payment of the interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 at the rate of 60 per cent (i.e. Rs 6 per fully paid equity shares of Rs 10 each) on the paid up share capital of the company, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022