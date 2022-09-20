Dharmendra Pradhan launches SCALE app for skill development in leather sector at CLRI Chennai

Minister of Education and Skill Development Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today launched the SCALE (Skill Certification Assessment for Leather Employees) app which provides a one-stop solution for the skilling, learning, assessment, and employment needs of the leather industry, during a visit to CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute, Chennai. Leather Skill Sector Council developed Android App SCALE to change the way skill development programs are designed and delivered to the trainees in leather industry.

The SCALE studio App developed by Leather SSC allows people from all age groups interested in leather craft to access online live-streamed classes from the state-of-the-art studio at its office.

While speaking on the occasion, Shri Pradhan said that the leather sector plays a major role in generating large-scale employment in the country with over 44 lakh people currently working. He lauded the role of CSIR-CLRI for playing an important role in the development of this sector with a perfect blend of academics and skill development.

Shri Pradhan also spoke about the changes happening in the sector due to advent of digital technologies and environment-friendly techniques, and said that this calls for a renewed impetus on skilling, re-skilling, and up-skilling and drive capacity building. He said that NSDC and CSIR-CLRI will work together for addressing the skilling needs of this sector and suggested a national-level capacity-building program be held at CSIR-CLRI for augmenting the capacities of professionals working in this sector. He also said that the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, NSDC, CLRI and Leather Sector Skill Council will collaborate to set up Common Facility and Skilling Centre across India, including Chennai.

Shri Pradhan called upon young professionals in this sector to leverage technology, innovation, entrepreneurship to become job-creators. They must handhold craftsmen to connect them to opportunities available in the digital space including e-commerce, he further added.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Murugan said that Tamil Nadu has plenty of talented human resources and CLRI is playing a major role in skilling them. CLRI is also promoting entrepreneurship among the youth and is aiding in the setting up of many startup companies. This will enable us in realizing our national goals during the on-going Amrit Kaal leading to 100 years of Indian Independence, he added.

