Steps will be taken to solve problems faced by tea industry: TN FM

The Finance department would go through the situation and a solution would be found in the next financial year, Thiagarajan said, while addressing the 129th annual general meeting of United Planters Association of Southern India UPASI here. Meanwhile, Jeffry Rebello was elected as UPASI president for the year 2022-23 and Shreedharan Chandran as vice president at the annual general meeting.

PTI | Coonoor(Tn) | Updated: 20-09-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 19:53 IST
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan on Tuesday assured the planters that steps would be taken to identify the problems being faced by tea industry. The Finance department would go through the situation and a solution would be found in the next financial year, Thiagarajan said, while addressing the 129th annual general meeting of United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) here. The agricultural sector was doing well in the State and the farmers were playing major role in the economy, he said. It was the duty of the government to fulfill the needs of the farmers with subsidy and and give produces to the people at affordable rates, he said. Meanwhile, Jeffry Rebello was elected as UPASI president for the year 2022-23 and Shreedharan Chandran as vice president at the annual general meeting.

