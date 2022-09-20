Germany to buy Fortum's Uniper stake, inject 8 billion euros
Germany is set to buy Fortum's stake in Uniper and inject a further 8 billion euros ($8 billion) as part of a nationalisation of the gas importer, Uniper said on Tuesday.
"The final agreement has not yet been concluded," the company said.
($1 = 1.0019 euros)
