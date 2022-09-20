Germany to buy Fortum's Uniper stake, inject 8 billion euros

Germany is set to buy Fortum's stake in Uniper and inject a further 8 billion euros ($8 billion) as part of a nationalisation of the gas importer, Uniper said on Tuesday.

"The final agreement has not yet been concluded," the company said. Fortum said that the deal, which is yet to be finalised, will include the "return of the financing Fortum granted to Uniper" which the Finnish group has put at 8 billion euros.

An firm agreement of the nationalisation of Uniper, which has been hit by soaring gas prices and a cut off in supplies of Russian gas, will be unveiled on Wednesday, sources have said. Uniper shares were 1.7% higher.

($1 = 1.0019 euros)

