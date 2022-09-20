Left Menu

GRAPHIC-OPEC+ supply shortfall now stands at 3.5% of global oil demand

Saudi Arabia, which among with the United Arab Emirates, hold the world's only meaningful spare capacity, production that could be brought online at short notice in the face any disruptions in output. "It has been struggling for months to fulfil its quota and Saudi Arabia has made it abundantly clear that they would only use thinning spare capacity in case of real emergency," PVM Oil's Tamaz Varga said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 20:07 IST
GRAPHIC-OPEC+ supply shortfall now stands at 3.5% of global oil demand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

OPEC+ is now producing below its targets by a record 3.58 million barrels per day - about 3.5% of global demand - highlighting underlying tight supply in the oil market, even as recession fears drag oil prices lower.

Data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia showed the group, known as OPEC+, showed that shortfall in August, which stood at more than OPEC number 3 producer the UAE's output, was a record and 24% higher than July's 2.89 million bpd in July. Oil prices rose on Tuesday to above $92, partly supported by news of the OPEC+ shortfall, but were headed for a fourth monthly decline ahead of an expected further U.S. interest rate hike which may curb economic growth and fuel demand.

Two main factors have been derailing OPEC+'s ability to hit its production targets: a chronic problem with underinvestment among certain members such as Nigeria and Angola, and, more recently, the impact of Western sanctions on Russian output. Nigeria's crude oil production fell below 1 million bpd in August, figures from its regulator show, as the nation grappled with rampant theft from its pipelines and years of underinvestment.

The head of Saudi state oil giant Aramco said on Tuesday said continuing underinvestment in hydrocarbons at a time when alternatives to fossil fuels were still not readily available was the root cause of the problem. Saudi Arabia, which among with the United Arab Emirates, hold the world's only meaningful spare capacity, production that could be brought online at short notice in the face any disruptions in output.

"It has been struggling for months to fulfil its quota and Saudi Arabia has made it abundantly clear that they would only use thinning spare capacity in case of real emergency," PVM Oil's Tamaz Varga said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022