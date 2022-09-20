Left Menu

UK PM Truss: Energy package will help support economy overall

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-09-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 20:16 IST
UK PM Truss: Energy package will help support economy overall
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday said that an unprecedented package of support for households and businesses facing rising energy bills would help the economy overall, mitigating its high cost.

Truss said that the cost of the energy support would be laid out in more detail. A fiscal event is planned for Friday.

"The cost is mitigated, first of all by the overall benefits to the economy, but also the fact that we are now investing in the long term supply," Truss told Sky News in an interview in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022