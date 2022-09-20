UK PM Truss: Energy package will help support economy overall
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-09-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 20:16 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday said that an unprecedented package of support for households and businesses facing rising energy bills would help the economy overall, mitigating its high cost.
Truss said that the cost of the energy support would be laid out in more detail. A fiscal event is planned for Friday.
"The cost is mitigated, first of all by the overall benefits to the economy, but also the fact that we are now investing in the long term supply," Truss told Sky News in an interview in New York.
