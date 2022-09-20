Mizoram to switch to smart prepaid power meters from December

Mizoram will introduce prepaid smart power meters from December as a part of the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), officials said on Tuesday. The state power department has already started the process to replace old postpaid power meters with prepaid smart meters to improve operational efficiencies and financial sustainability, they said.

The department has received over Rs 170 crore from the Centre for the installation of prepaid smart meters, which would be used by all consumers across the state from December, they said. The government has urged consumers to clear their dues and adjust their contracted load based on their total consumption during peak hour. Prepaid smart meters will have to be kept in open space so that they get signal, officials said.

Once the prepaid system is in place, the task of disconnecting and reconnecting will be performed from the control centres, and consumers will be able to recharge based on their needs, they said.

The prepaid system will reduce the manpower required for billing, and is expected to reduce billing errors and power loss, and increase revenue, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)