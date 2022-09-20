UK's Liz Truss, French President Macron to improve energy cooperation -statement
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and French President Emmanuel Macron will work together on energy to reduce volatility in the market and cut costs for households facing soaring bills, her office said on Tuesday.
