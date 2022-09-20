Left Menu

Amit Shah reviews implementation of Bru agreement with Tripura CM

New Delhi, September 20 (ANI)

ANI | Updated: 20-09-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 22:29 IST
Amit Shah reviews implementation of Bru agreement with Tripura CM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura CM Manik Saha (Image/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, September 20 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the implementation of the Bru agreement with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in the national capital. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla along with senior officers of central and state government also took part in the meeting.

Significant achievement has been made in the resettlement of Bru people displaced from Mizoram in Tripura since the signing of the agreement in January 2020. The Agreement provides a comprehensive package for each family being rehabilitated. The number of rehabilitated families in Tripura is 6,959 with total population of 37,136.

So far 3,696 families have been resettled and the rest are in the process of resettlement. Construction of houses have been completed for 2,407 families so far. Various certificates like Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC), Schedule Tribe Certificates, Aadhaar card inclusion of names in the electoral rolls are being issued for the resettled Bru families.

During his visit to the national capital, Manik Saha also met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Saha said in a tweet that a detailed discussion was held on a wide range of issues pertaining to the improvisation of existing and setting up of new health infrastructure in the state. (ANI)

