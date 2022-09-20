Macron: Ball on nuclear deal now in Iran's camp
The ball on reaching a nuclear deal with Iran is now in Tehran's camp, French President Emmanuel Macron told journalists on Tuesday after a meeting with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi. Macron also emphasized the need for the International Atomic Energy Agency to be able to carry out its work independently.
The meeting is Raisi's first head-to-head with a major Western leader since he was elected last year.
