Left Menu

Macron: Ball on nuclear deal now in Iran's camp

Reuters | New York | Updated: 20-09-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 22:34 IST
Macron: Ball on nuclear deal now in Iran's camp
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The ball on reaching a nuclear deal with Iran is now in Tehran's camp, French President Emmanuel Macron told journalists on Tuesday after a meeting with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi. Macron also emphasized the need for the International Atomic Energy Agency to be able to carry out its work independently.

The meeting is Raisi's first head-to-head with a major Western leader since he was elected last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022