Four Popular Front of India activists booked under UAPA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said that the four accused from Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres arrested earlier have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). NIA had carried out searches at 38 locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh against PFI cadres and detained the four accused.

The four accused PFI activists Syed Yahiya Sameer, Feroz Khan, Mohammed Osman and Mohammad Irfan have been booked under sections 120-B, 121-A, 153-A, 143 r/w 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 13 (1)(b) of UAPA Act. "During the investigation, certain witnesses have been examined who disclosed in their statements that the accused persons in conspiracy with prime accused Abdul Khadar have committed certain acts preparatory to the commission of a terrorist act," NIA said.

The agency further said that It was also revealed from examination of witnesses that the 'Physical Efficiency' classes were nothing but training the cadres of PFI in identifying and killing the persons belonging to a particular religion by using knives, iron rods, sickles etc and participants were provoked by the instructors and training organisers who instigated them against the Government of India, judiciary and particular religious community by showing them communally sensitive videos and giving provocative lectures. NIA further said, "Investigation also revealed that financial assistance for such subversive and anti-national activities was provided by PFI. A large amount of unaccounted cash was collected by PFI from the public under the pretext of social welfare activities."

"Abdul Khadar also confessed that Muslims under the pretext of physical efficiency training will be provoked against a particular religious community with hate speeches etc," the agency added. Earlier on Sunday, the agency conducted searches at 38 locations in Telangana (23 in Nizamabad, four in Hyderabad, seven in Jagityal, two in Nirmal, one each in Adilabad and Karimnagar districts) and at two locations in Andhra Pradesh (one each in Kurnool and Nellore districts) in the case relating to Abdul Khadar of Nizamabad district in Telangana and 26 other persons.

During investigations by the Nizamabad Police Station in Telangana, four accused namely, Abdul Kader, Sheikh Sahadulla, Md Imran and Md Abdul Mobin were arrested by Telangana Police. Later, the case was re-registered by the NIA on August 26. One Abdul Khadar, 52, a resident of Autonagar, Nizamabad, along with 26 persons were accused in the NIA First Information Report (FIR) which mentions that they along with others conspired to wage war against the Government of India.

"In pursuance of the criminal conspiracy, they recruited the members of Popular Front of India (PFI), organised camps for imparting training for committing terrorist acts. They formed an unlawful assembly and promoted enmity between different groups on the basis of religion and were involved in activities disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," the FIR mentions. The case was earlier registered by Nizamabad Police in Telangana under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 13(1)(b) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Abdul Khader and 26 persons and others relating to some anti-national activities in a house located at Auto Nagar near Osmania Masjid, Nizamabad. (ANI)

