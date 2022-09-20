Left Menu

SpiceJet sends pilots on leave without pay for 3 months

In a temporary measure to rationalise cost, Indian budget carrier SpiceJet has decided to place certain pilots on leave without pay (LWP) for a period of three months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 23:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a temporary measure to rationalise cost, Indian budget carrier SpiceJet has decided to place certain pilots on leave without pay (LWP) for a period of three months. SpiceJet said the measure, which is in line with the company's policy of not retrenching any employee which the airline steadfastly followed even during the COVID pandemic, will help rationalize the pilot strength vis-a-vis the aircraft fleet.

The airline said it had in 2019 inducted more than 30 aircraft following the grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft. The airline had continued with its planned pilot induction programme in the hope that the MAX would be back in service soon. However, the prolonged grounding of the MAX fleet resulted in a large number of excess pilots at SpiceJet. "We will be inducting MAX aircraft shortly and these pilots will be back in service as the induction begins. During the LWP period, pilots will remain eligible for all other employee benefits as applicable that is all opted insurance benefits and employee leave travel," said SpiceJet

Even after placing certain pilots on leave without pay, SpiceJet said it will have a sufficient number of pilots to operate its full schedule as and when the DGCA restriction on flights is lifted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

