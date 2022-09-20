Consumer Price Index for farm, rural labourers for August increased by 9 points

The All India Consumer Price Index Number for agricultural labourers and rural labourers for the month of August, increased by nine points each to stand at 1140 and 1152 points respectively. According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the major contribution towards the rise in the general index of agricultural labourers and rural labourers came from food group to the extent of 7.74 and 7.36 points respectively mainly due to the increase in prices of rice, wheat flour, bajra, maize, pulses, milk, onion, chillies, turmeric whole, mixed spices, vegetables, fruits, jaggery, etc.

The rise in index varied from State to State. In case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 3 to 15 points in 20 States. Tamil Nadu with 1312 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 898 points stood at the bottom, said the Ministry. In case of rural labourers, it recorded an increase of 3 to 17 points in 20 States. Tamil Nadu with 1301 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 951 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst States and UTs, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for agricultural labourers was experienced by Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh (15 points each) and for Rural Labourers by Jammu & Kashmir (17 points) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, wheat flour, vegetables, fruits, etc. The Ministry further said point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.94 per cent and 7.26 per cent in August, 2022 compared to 6.60 per cent and 6.82 per cent respectively in July, 2022 and 3.90 per cent and 3.97 per cent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, food inflation stood at 6.16 per cent and 6.21 per cent in August, 2022 compared to 5.38 per cent and 5.44 per cent respectively in July, 2022 and 2.13 per cent and 2.32 per cent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. (ANI)

