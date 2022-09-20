U.S. expects more banks will cut off Russian payment system Mir -senior official

A senior U.S. administration official on Tuesday said steps Turkish lenders Isbank and Denizbank took to suspend the use of Russian payment system Mir make a lot of sense, and added that the United States expects more banks will cut off Mir over sanctions risk.

"The steps these banks took make a lot of sense. Cutting off Mir is one of the best ways to protect a bank from the sanctions risk that comes from doing business with Russia. We expect more banks to cut off Mir because they don't want to risk being on the wrong side of the coalition's sanctions," the official said on condition of anonymity.

