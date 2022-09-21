Left Menu

Mexican leader offered cooperation on gas, says German president

"The Mexican president offered to step up cooperation on liquid gas," said Steinmeier, without going into further detail. As Russia has progressively cut off natural gas supplies via pipeline to Germany and other European countries over the past few months, electricity prices have sky-rocketed across the continent and provoked a scramble to secure alternative supplies for both heating and industrial uses.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2022 03:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 03:54 IST
Mexican leader offered cooperation on gas, says German president

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered to help with a key fuel in high demand across Europe, the German president told reporters in the Mexican capital on Tuesday, amid a supply squeeze following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany's head of state, made the comments following a meeting with Lopez Obrador. "The Mexican president offered to step up cooperation on liquid gas," said Steinmeier, without going into further detail.

As Russia has progressively cut off natural gas supplies via pipeline to Germany and other European countries over the past few months, electricity prices have sky-rocketed across the continent and provoked a scramble to secure alternative supplies for both heating and industrial uses. While typically more expensive than gas transported by pipelines, liquefied natural gas (LNG) can be sent in tanker ships to gasification plants and demand for the fuel has risen dramatically in recent months.

Mexico, however, does not yet commercially export LNG, even though it is one of Latin America's top crude oil exporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-Biden said the pandemic is over. Is it?; China reports 990 new COVID cases for Sept 18 vs 1,189 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-Biden said the pandemic is over. Is it?; Chin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022