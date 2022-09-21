PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK PM Truss signals shift in economic policy https://on.ft.com/3Up5CEl - Germany nears nationalisation of energy company Uniper https://on.ft.com/3BE8ipk

- British business to be protected by price caps on energy bills https://on.ft.com/3dyZady - Allwyn awarded fourth National Lottery licence https://on.ft.com/3xJ3i1h

- British rail workers call for fresh strike on Oct 1 https://on.ft.com/3RWCvXo Overview

- British Prime Minister Liz Truss said that it is not unfair to cut taxes for rich and profitable companies signalling a shift in policy ahead of UK's mini budget on Friday. - Germany is nearing a nationalisation of gas giant Uniper that will see it inject a further 8 billion euros ($8 billion) into the energy group to acquire the 56% stake held by Finnish energy company Fortum.

- British business will benefit from an emergency government scheme that will cap the price energy companies can charge into business' bills. - Czech lottery operator Allwyn was officially awarded the fourth licence for National Lottery after Camelot, the current operator, dropped its appeal against handing the licence to Allwyn.

- The RMT trade union said workers from Network Rail and 14 train operating companies planning strike action over pay, job security and working conditions on Oct 1. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

