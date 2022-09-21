Left Menu

Kurmi tribe protest in Bengal's Purulia for OBC status enters Day 2, several rail routes blocked

Several people of the Kurmi tribe on Wednesday blocked the rail tracks in several areas of West Bengal demanding Other Backward Class status for the community.

ANI | Purulia (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-09-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 10:44 IST
Visual form the protest site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Several people of the Kurmi tribe on Wednesday blocked the rail tracks in several areas of West Bengal demanding Other Backward Class status for the community. Today marks the second day of the Purulia protest, as thousands of people flocked on railway tracks of the South Eastern Railway and blocked the rail route in Kharagpur, Khemasuli, and Purulia.

Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind on August 18, 2021, granted assent to the Constitution (105th Amendment) Act, 2021, which empowers states to identify and specify the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC). The Constitution (105th) Bill 2021 was passed by the Parliament on August 11, 2021.

The Gazette of India, issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Act would amend article 338B of the Constitution, in clause (9), and would insert a provision of: "Provided that nothing in this clause shall apply for the purposes of clause (3) of article 342A." In article 342A of the Constitution, the words "the socially and educationally backward classes in the Central List which shall for the purposes of the Central Government" will be substituted, and the expression "Central List" meaning the list of socially and educationally backward classes prepared and maintained by and for the Central Government should be inserted.

As per the Act, every State or Union territory may, by law, prepare and maintain, for its own purposes, a list of socially and educationally backward classes, entries in which may be different from the Central List. "In article 366 of the Constitution, for clause (26C), the following clause shall be substituted, namely:-- '(26C) "socially and educationally backward classes" means such backward classes as are so deemed under Article 342A for the purposes of the Central Government or the State or Union territory, as the case may be," the Gazette read. (ANI)

