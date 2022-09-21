UP: Leopard carcass found in field under Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

Left Menu

The carcass of a female leopard, aged about one-and-a-half years, was recovered from an agriculture field under a forest range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, a forest department official said.Forest personnel received information about the carcass near Mahbubnagar forest under Kakraha range on Tuesday morning, Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Dudhwa National Park Sanjay Pathak told PTI A panel of expert veterinarians conducted the post-mortem in the presence of senior officers under the Standard Operating Procedure SOP, he said.

The carcass of a female leopard, aged about one-and-a-half years, was recovered from an agriculture field under a forest range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, a forest department official said.

Forest personnel received information about the carcass near Mahbubnagar forest under Kakraha range on Tuesday morning, Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Dudhwa National Park Sanjay Pathak told PTI A panel of expert veterinarians conducted the post-mortem in the presence of senior officers under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), he said. According to the post-mortem report and on-site inspection, it is being estimated that the incident happened as a result of conflict between two leopards in the early hours of Tuesday. The female leopard's age is estimated to be around one-and-a-half years, while the second leopard is likely to be older, he said.

The footprints found at the spot and injury marks on the female leopard's neck and face suggest the fight could be an outcome of internecine conflict over territory, Pathak said.

Divisional Forest Officer of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division Akashdeep Badhawan said officers and forest personnel are camping near the spot and advising people to remain alert and the forest department team is monitoring the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

