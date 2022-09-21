Left Menu

Putin orders partial Russian mobilization warns West over nuclear blackmail

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-09-2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilization since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail" Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal.

"If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we use all available means to protect our people - this is not a bluff," Putin said in a televised address to the nation. Putin said he had signed a decree on a partial mobilization, which significantly escalates the conflict.

Putin said his aim was to "liberate" east Ukraine's Donbas region, and that most people in the regions under Russian control did not want to be ruled by Kyiv.

