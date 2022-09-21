Left Menu

German economy minister: gas levy will be imposed as planned from October

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-09-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 12:33 IST
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will impose a gas levy on consumers as planned from October 1, the economy minister said on Wednesday.

However, there will be an analysis of whether that levy is in accordance with German law after the nationalization of gas importer Uniper, Robert Habeck told journalists, adding that this could take about three months.

The levy was supposed to help gas importers to procure much more expensive replacements after the shortfall of Russian gas.

