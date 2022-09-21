Schedule of various trains changed after 20 coaches of goods train derailed at DDU-Gaya route

The derailment of 20 coaches of a goods train in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Wednesday affected the schedule of several other trains on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction to Gaya route. Twenty coaches of a goods train were derailed at around 6.30 am near the Kumau station in Bihar's Rohtas at the DDU-Gaya rail route.

Following the incident, several rail routes were diverted as restoration work was initiated. As per the information from the chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar of East Central Railways, the route of as many as five trains in the up direction were diverted.

The route of the 12311 Howrah-Kalka Express, as well as the operational route of 13009 Howrah-Yognagri Rishikesh Express which departed from Howrah on Tuesday, has been diverted via Dehri on Sone-Garhwa Road-Chunar. The 12987 Sealdah-Ajmer Express that departed from Sealdah on Tuesday was diverted via Dehri on Sone-Garhwa Road-Chunar. He said the 12321 Howrah-Mumbai Express route was also diverted from Gaya-Patna-Pandit via Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, while the 12307 Howrah-Jodhpur Express is also diverted to operate via Gaya-Patna-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.

The routes of nine downward direction trains were also changed. According to the official, the 12260 Bikaner-Sealdah Express that departed from Bikaner on Tuesday has been diverted via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction-Patna-Jhajha, while the route of the 12802 New Delhi-Puri Express has been diverted to move via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction-Patna-Bakhtiarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya-Gaya.

Operationally diverted the route of 12350 New Delhi-Godda Express departing New Delhi on Tuesday via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction-Patna-Kiul and 12444 Anand Vihar-Haldia Express departing from Anand Vihar via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction-Patna-Jhajha, according to the information provided by the official. He also said that the 13152 Jammu Tawi-Kolkata Express will return to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction and from here this train will be diverted via the rail route of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction-Patna-Jhajha. The train 12382 which departed New Delhi on the New Delhi-Howrah express route will also return to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction and will run via the converted route Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction-Patna-Jhajha.

The Varanasi-based 13554 Varanasi-Asansol Express train, which was scheduled to depart from here on Wednesday will be partially terminated at Saydarja station and from here it will further return to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction. 03384 Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction-Gaya Passenger Special that was to leave Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction today will also be partially terminated at Pusauli station, from where it will then head back to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction station.

Partial closure/starting of 13249/13250 Patna-Bhabua road train that was scheduled to depart Patna on Wednesday will now take place at/from Sasaram station, according to the information provided by the Railways. (ANI)

