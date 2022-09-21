Left Menu

22 tonnes of licorice coated with heroin seized at Mumbai's Nava Sheva Port, valued at over Rs 1,700 cr

A container with approximately 22 tonnes of licorice coated with heroin was seized at Nava Sheva Port, Mumbai, said the Delhi Police special cell on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 13:21 IST
22 tonnes of Licorice coated with Heroin seized in Mumbai (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"The value of heroin seized was approximately Rs 1,725 crores. The container was transported to Delhi. This seizure indicates how narco terror is impacting our country and international players are using different methodologies to push drugs into our country," said HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

