Lumpy skin disease virus claims 101 animal lives in MP

The onslaught of the Lumpy Skin Disease virus has claimed over a hundred animals in Madhya Pradesh, according to data released by the chief minister's office here.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-09-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 13:22 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The onslaught of the Lumpy Skin Disease virus has claimed over a hundred animals in Madhya Pradesh, according to data released by the chief minister's office here. In the 26 districts of the state, 7,686 animals were affected of which 5,432 animals were cured while 101 died, according to an official statement.

"It needs to be taken very seriously. Just like we fought against Covid, we will fight this lumpy virus to save the lives of animals," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said according to the statement. The Lumpy Skin Disease virus is causing the loss of many milch animals across states. Apart from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra is another state that is suffering a heavy impact of the disease's outbreak.

A large number of cattle have died after being infected by the virus in Maharashtra. "Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has been rapidly spreading all throughout the Maharashtra state. It is a cutaneous viral disease of the bovines. This disease is not transmitted to human beings either from animals or through cow milk," the animal husbandry department release stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

