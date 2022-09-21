INSTANT VIEW-Putin signs decree on mobilization

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilization since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail", Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal. The euro tumbled 0.7% against the dollar, European stock markets opened sharply lower, and investors piled into safe-haven bonds, pushing yields on German and U.S. government debt down.

MARKET REACTION: STOCKS: Europe's STOXX50E index fell 0.7%, while the euro stocks volatility index jumped to its highest in more than two weeks.

FOREX: The euro neared two-decade lows, and the dollar index rose to two-decade highs. COMMENTS:

JUSTIN TANG, HEAD OF ASIAN RESEARCH, UNITED FIRST PARTNERS, SINGAPORE "A partial mobilization will affect the Russian economy at a time when it can least afford it, with the government being able to call on businesses and civilians to contribute to the wartime effort not just financially but also physically.

"Given the passage of time that the 'special operation' has taken, the partial mobilization will not be taken warmly domestically. Any resulting economic downturn will lead to increased resentment. The mobilization is a sign of Putin's desperation and the effectiveness of Ukraine's recent counter-offensive. "While Putin's move is calculated to help him win the war, it may just hasten his demise and spark a virtuous cycle in the global economy by easing food and energy supply issues that will see inflationary pressures subside."

GARY NG, SENIOR ECONOMIST, NATIXIS, HONG KONG "It creates an extra layer of uncertainty. In a world with high geopolitical tension, the Russia-Ukraine (war) is still on the radar of many investors. Recently, there are two major things that investors will be looking at – the first is the Fed, the second is Russia-Ukraine."

"If there is greater movement from Russia, then obviously we would probably see higher pressure in the market like in equities, and money will probably flow back again to a haven (assets) such as the dollar, which will make it even stronger." DANNI HEWSON, FINANCIAL ANALYST, AJ BELL, LONDON

"The potential (is) that the situation that we have witnessed in Ukraine could get worse and spiral into something that nobody wants to see. The potential that we could get into a situation where the nuclear threat is used as more than just blackmail, as more than just a deterrent is terrifying for investors. "What it seems to be doing is affecting the dollar. We have a situation where investors flock to safe havens, and we've also got the anticipation that we are going to see another rate hike from the Federal Reserve today.

"So the dollar was already looking quite punchy and just the proximity to Ukraine of countries in Europe does make people consider what the situation might look like if the war in Ukraine becomes something bigger. So it's a double-edged sword, which is impacting the euro, sterling, and the dollar in different ways." CARLOS CASANOVA, SENIOR ECONOMIST ASIA, UBP, HONG KONG

"Everyone has been extremely nervous about the FOMC meeting this week, and we've seen very defensive positions. This announcement by Putin to intensify the escalation in Ukraine doesn't help. "It is fueling risk-off sentiment and adding to anxious expectations among global investors. We are seeing a flight to safe havens as a result.

"It's pushing the dollar up. Most of the impact is in Europe - naturally, given the proximity to the conflict - so a lot of depreciatory pressure (is) on the euro and also the pound, but also in Asia on the yen and the RMB (Chinese yuan), so across the board we are seeing the FX market react to this. "I would anticipate this is not positive news for other risk classes like equities."

JUSSI HILJANEN, CHIEF RATES STRATEGIST, SEB, FINLAND "The escalation of the situation in Ukraine is affecting the risk appetite, and bond yields are falling this morning because of this.

"It has an impact on the bond market, especially because we've seen an extended stretch of increasing central bank rate hike expectations. It might be time for a breather and this geopolitical tension adds to the correction potential, at least temporarily, for lower yields." MICHAEL HEWSON, CHIEF MARKETS STRATEGIST, CMC MARKETS

"It's the fact that he's decided to dust off the nuclear card that hasn't gone down well, and the euro has been feeling the effects of that as well. I think there is a perception that he's upped the ante, and how does the West respond to it? "I think he's realized he's in trouble and he's doing the only thing he knows how to do, and that is up the ante and find out if the appetite is there amongst NATO leaders and EU leaders to call him and, to be honest, with the stakes being as high as they are, they've got no choice."

