Britain caps electricity and gas prices for businesses

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 13:42 IST
Britain said it would cap the cost of electricity and gas for businesses on Wednesday following a similar scheme for consumers, helping relieve the pressure of soaring energy costs.

It said wholesale prices for electricity would be capped at 211 pounds ($239.17) per megawatt hour (MWh) and for gas at 75 pounds per MWh.

The government will compensate suppliers for the reduction in wholesale gas and electricity unit prices that they are passing onto non-domestic customers, it said. ($1 = 0.8822 pounds)

