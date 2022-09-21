FACTBOX-Reaction to UK's energy support package for businesses

Britain on Wednesday set out a support package for businesses to deal with soaring energy bills going into the winter season. Below is the reaction to the planned measures, which include a cap on wholesale prices:

BRITISH BEER AND PUB ASSOCIATION CEO EMMA MCCLARKIN "It (the scheme) will be a lifeline for many pubs and brewers this winter.

"Whilst this announcement has helped businesses to breathe an initial sigh of relief as they head into this critical period, more support is needed to tackle the cost of doing business and we need a plan beyond the next six months." UKHOSPITALITY CEO KATE NICHOLLS

"The inclusiveness of the supports announced ... will be extremely beneficial to the sector. "(The plan) will give businesses some confidence to plan for immediate survival but we will not relent in our pursuit of a more comprehensive package to safeguard businesses and jobs.

"The levers of reduced VAT and business rates reliefs are still available to the Government, and there must also be a comprehensive package to ensure that there is no cliff edge when these measures fall away." BRITISH CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE DIRECTOR GENERAL SHEVAUN HAVILAND

"This support package is significant and will ease the cost pressures that have been piling up on businesses. It will allow many firms that were facing closure, or having to lay off staff or reduce output, to keep going through the winter. "But the exact level of support will vary greatly from business to business depending on the detail of its contract, so some will inevitably do better than others. We now need action to get this saving passed onto business as soon as possible.

"Some businesses will still struggle to meet their bills despite this government intervention, the Chancellor must prioritise those firms in his mini-budget on Friday. "

