Left Menu

UK government caps energy bills for businesses for 6 months

PTI | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 14:36 IST
UK government caps energy bills for businesses for 6 months
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's government said on Wednesday it will cap wholesale energy bills for businesses this winter as part of a package of measures to protect people and companies from soaring energy prices.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said the cap will apply for six months from October 1 and will ensure businesses “are able to get through the winter.'' She added that shops and pubs will benefit from financial help on their energy bills beyond the initial support period.

“We're going to review it after six months. We'll make sure that the most vulnerable businesses like pubs, like shops, continue to be supported after that,'' said Truss, who is in New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

The announcement follows similar measures announced earlier this month to cap domestic energy prices to help millions of people struggling to afford to heat their homes amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Truss said on September 8 that the two-year “energy price guarantee” means average household bills for heating and electricity will be no more than 2,500 pounds (USD 2,872) a year.

Bills had been due to rise to 3,500 pounds (USD 4,000) a year beginning in October, an 80 per cent jump from the current average annual bill of 1,971 pounds.

The government estimated that the measures will cut the UK's soaring inflation rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022