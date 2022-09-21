Left Menu

German finance minister: gas levy is finalised, no further assessment

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-09-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 14:52 IST
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's planned gas levy on consumers, due to be introduced from Oct. 1, is finalised and there will be no further assessment of it, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday, contradicting Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

It had already been established last week that the government had no legal concerns that the levy could be introduced, and a possible nationalisation of gas importer Uniper was factored into that assessment, Lindner said.

Habeck said earlier the levy would be imposed as planned but there would also be an analysis of whether it is in accordance with German law after the nationalisation of Uniper.

