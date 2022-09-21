German finance minister: gas levy is finalised, no further assessment
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's planned gas levy on consumers, due to be introduced from Oct. 1, is finalised and there will be no further assessment of it, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday, contradicting Economy Minister Robert Habeck.
It had already been established last week that the government had no legal concerns that the levy could be introduced, and a possible nationalisation of gas importer Uniper was factored into that assessment, Lindner said.
Habeck said earlier the levy would be imposed as planned but there would also be an analysis of whether it is in accordance with German law after the nationalisation of Uniper.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Habeck
- German
- Christian Lindner
- Lindner
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-50 years on, Germany asks for forgiveness over 1972 Munich Games attacks; Tennis-Rublev downs Briton Norrie to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals and more
Israel, Germany tied by remembrance, president Herzog says
FACTBOX-Hurdles for Germany's planned nuclear winter reserve
France preparing disused pipeline to supply more winter gas to Germany
Israeli president gives broad speech to Germany's parliament