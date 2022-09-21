Left Menu

EU gives green light for $5.2 bln in state aid for hydrogen development

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 21-09-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 15:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Netherlands

The European Commission on Wednesday said it has approved 5.2 billion euros ($5.15 billion) in public funding by 13 EU member states aimed at boosting the supply of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen.

The state aid is expected to unlock 7 billion euros in private funding for a total of 35 projects involving 29 companies, the commission said.

($1 = 1.0089 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

