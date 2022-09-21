EU gives green light for $5.2 bln in state aid for hydrogen development
The European Commission on Wednesday said it has approved 5.2 billion euros ($5.15 billion) in public funding by 13 EU member states aimed at boosting the supply of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen.
The state aid is expected to unlock 7 billion euros in private funding for a total of 35 projects involving 29 companies, the commission said.
($1 = 1.0089 euros)
