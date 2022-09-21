MUM OILSEEDS PRICES

SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 30000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 34000.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 20500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soya meal 48% 42000.00 Castor Extr. 11450.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 8400.00 8400.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 10250.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 10450.00 Gr Javas 70/80 11050.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 10500.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5100.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10100.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 9900.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9800.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 9400.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 8800.00 Sunflower Seed 6500.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 8100.00 Castorseed Bombay 7260.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1680.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1270.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1340.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1290.00 Refined Palm Oil 925.00 Soyabean Ref. 1170.00 Imp.Soybean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1330.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1300.00 Copra white 1350.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 1075.00 Linseed 1200.00 Castor Comm. 1482.00 F.S.G. 1492.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1472.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - All above rates are net of GST.

