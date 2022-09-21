National Accreditation Process for NZ-RT volunteers recognised

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty has recognised the first team to complete a newly launched National Accreditation Process for New Zealand Response Team (NZ-RT) volunteers.

"NZ-RT volunteers play a crucial role in our emergency response system, supporting response and recovery efforts on the ground. This new accreditation makes sure our people are experienced, trained, and able to support local teams on the ground when needed," said Minister McAnulty.

"This accreditation works towards making sure there is a consistently high standard of volunteer capability, and ensuring community is at the heart of the emergency management system, as well as recognising volunteers' commitment to their communities.

"I'm happy to have been able to meet and congratulate all members of NZ-RT 8 as the first team to complete the training to receive the new accreditation.

"NZ-RT volunteers are based across the country and are always ready to be deployed to work alongside local civil defence groups wherever and whenever there's an emergency event.

"I'd like to thank all NZ-RT volunteers for the commitment and time they give to keep our communities safe and to especially thank and congratulate NZ-RT 8," Minister McAnulty said.

NZ-RT 8 is the first of 21 teams to complete the National Accreditation Process so far. At least three other teams are working towards their accreditation and are expected to complete the process by the end of the year.

The introduction of the National Accreditation Process has been a joint effort between NEMA, regional CDEM groups, and supporting agencies in response to recommendations from the 2018 review of the Emergency Management system.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)