Left Menu

Fire in paper plate manufacturing factory kills three in Andhra's Chittoor

Three people lost their lives on Wednesday morning after a massive fire broke out in a paper plate manufacturing company in Rangachari street of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-09-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 15:45 IST
Fire in paper plate manufacturing factory kills three in Andhra's Chittoor
Visual of the factory burning (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people lost their lives on Wednesday morning after a massive fire broke out in a paper plate manufacturing company in Rangachari street of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor. According to the police, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the factory, where three persons who died were residing.

The Sub Inspector at Chittor fire station said, "incident took place around 3 am on Wednesday. When the fire broke out, three persons related to the factory were staying in the rooms here." "We reached the spot and found that the fumes of smoke had surrounded the factory. While it took some time to clear the fire and smoke, we moved three unconscious persons to a hospital and initiated medical treatment to them to which they did not respond as they were dead," the SI said.

It is being alleged that assets of worth around Rs 10 lakh were also damaged due to this short circuit The fire incident is being investigated by Chittoor Two Town CI Yatendra.

Yatendra informed us that the rescue operation has been completed. More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022