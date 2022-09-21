Left Menu

EU executive says Putin's "reckless" nuclear gamble must stop

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-09-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 16:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The European Union executive on Wednesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of a "very dangerous nuclear gamble" and said the international community had to put pressure on him to "stop such reckless behavior."

A foreign policy spokesman for the European Commission, Peter Stano, also told a news conference, the "sham, illegal referenda" Moscow backed in Ukrainian regions it occupies would not be recognised.

"Putin is doing a nuclear gamble. He's using the nuclear element as part of his arsenal of terror, it's unaceptable," Stano said.

