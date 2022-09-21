Left Menu

Energy support package will cost tens of billions, UK business minister Rees-Mogg says

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 16:17 IST
Britain's business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Wednesday that the cost of the government's energy support package would be in the tens of billions of pounds, but that the exact amount was hard to quantify.

"The difficulty with giving cost figure is that this will depend on where the price of energy goes over the winter, and that's very difficult to forecast so I can't give you an absolute cost," Rees-Mogg said told reporters.

"It will be in the tens of billions of pounds unquestionably," Rees-Mogg added

