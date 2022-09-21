Uniper takeover to give Germany assets in Russia - German govt spokesperson

The German government will take control of some assets in Russia as a result of the nationalisation of gas importer Uniper, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that it was examining what to do with these.

The government is also working to clarify what will happen with shares in nuclear power plants, which will also be handed over to the state under the Uniper takeover, the spokesperson added.

