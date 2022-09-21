Left Menu

Uniper takeover to give Germany assets in Russia - German govt spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-09-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 16:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Germany

The German government will take control of some assets in Russia as a result of the nationalisation of gas importer Uniper, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that it was examining what to do with these.

The government is also working to clarify what will happen with shares in nuclear power plants, which will also be handed over to the state under the Uniper takeover, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

