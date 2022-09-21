Left Menu

India to offer more incentives for local chip, display manufacturing

India's government on Wednesday raised fiscal support for new semiconductor facilities to cover 50% of project costs and said it will remove a ceiling for maximum permitted investment for display manufacturing as it moves to boost local production. The announcement comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government seeks to attract more big-ticket investments under a $10 billion incentive plan for chip and display production, aiming to make India a key player in the global supply chain.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 16:48 IST
India to offer more incentives for local chip, display manufacturing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's government on Wednesday raised fiscal support for new semiconductor facilities to cover 50% of project costs and said it will remove a ceiling for maximum permitted investment for display manufacturing as it moves to boost local production.

The announcement comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government seeks to attract more big-ticket investments under a $10 billion incentive plan for chip and display production, aiming to make India a key player in the global supply chain. "On the basis of discussion with potential investors, it is expected that work on setting up the first semiconductor facility will commence soon," a government statement from Wednesday said.

The government had previously agreed to cover between 30% and 50% of the cost of setting up new display and chip plants. It said on Wednesday that it will also cover 50% of the capital expenditure required to set up semiconductor packaging facilities. Last week oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwan's Foxconn signed a pact with India's Gujarat to invest $19.5 billion in the western state to set up semiconductor and display production plants.

Vedanta is the third company to announce a chip plant location in India after international consortium ISMC and Singapore-based IGSS Ventures, which are setting up in the southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022