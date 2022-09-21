Left Menu

Cost of UK support to cap energy bills to be set out on Friday

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022
Britain's government will set out on Friday the cost of capping energy prices for households and businesses over the next few months to help protect people from soaring power bills, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Liz Truss said.

The government pledged on Wednesday to cap electricity and gas costs for businesses at less than half the market rate. The finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng plans to make a fiscal statement on Friday to explain his plans to support households and businesses through the coming winter.

"Costs will be set out in the expected fiscal event on Friday," Truss's spokeswoman told reporters.

