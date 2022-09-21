Left Menu

NHLML and JNPT sign MoU to develop Multi Modal Logistics Park at Jalna in Maharashtra

The Minister said this infrastructure will promote the export of Agro products and also transform Jalna into Automobile Hub of Marathwada region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 17:08 IST
Speaking on the occasion Shri Sarbanada Sonowal said the Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Jalna, Maharashtra will greatly benefit farmers as well as EXIM trade. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

In presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari and Union minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal a MoU was signed between National Highways Logistics Management Limited & JNPT for the development of Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Jalna in Maharashtra .Union MoS General V.K. Singh , Union MoS & Jalna M.P. Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve , Union MoS Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad , Maharashtra State Ministers Shri Abdul Sattar , Shri Uday Samant & Shri Sandipan Bhumare and MPs were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gadkari said acting as a catalyst for development of Marathawada region, Jalna MMLP will serve as a functional Dry port of the region and Steel & Allied industries depending on scrap, Fruits and Vegetables processing units, Seed industries and cotton sector would hugely benefit from this development. He said it would connect Samruddhi Marg and Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridors. The Minister said this infrastructure will promote the export of Agro products and also transform Jalna into Automobile Hub of Marathwada region.

Shri Gadkari said scripting a historic moment for the development of multimodal infrastructure, government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the development of 35 Multi Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) under Bharatmala Pariyojana with an objective to centralize freight consolidation and reduce logistics cost from 14% to less than 10% of GDP at par with International Standards. He said the initiative would provide MMLPs, a platform for seamless modal shift of freights. He said team MoRTH has been constantly on the mission of exploring sustainable modes of Transport including Roads, Rail, Water and Air connectivity.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Sarbanada Sonowal said the Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Jalna, Maharashtra will greatly benefit farmers as well as EXIM trade. He said under the ambitious PM GatiShakti and National Logistics Policy, it will boost the logistics sector and bring economic growth. The Minister said it will greatly benefit farmers taking their goods to the global market at a lower cost thereby enabling fulfillment of Prim Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of doubling farmer's income.

(With Inputs from PIB)

