World won't let Putin use nuclear weapons, says Ukraine's Zelenskiy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he did not believe the world would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons. I don't think the world will allow him to use these weapons," Zelenskiy said.
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-09-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 18:15 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he did not believe the world would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons. Speaking in an interview with Germany's BILD TV, Zelenskiy warned against being cowed by Putin's threats, saying they would invite Russia to attempt to take more territory.
"I don't believe that he (Putin) will use these weapons. I don't think the world will allow him to use these weapons," Zelenskiy said.
