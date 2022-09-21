Left Menu

Govt working with full sensitivity to tackle lumpy virus in Rajasthan: Minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-09-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 18:16 IST
Govt working with full sensitivity to tackle lumpy virus in Rajasthan: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria on Wednesday said the state government is working with full sensitivity and alertness to tackle the lumpy skin disease affecting cattle in the state.

Kataria, in response to a supplementary question during Question Hour in the Assembly, said Rs 40 crore has been earmarked for supply of medicines to save bovine animals from lumpy virus.

A total of Rs 6 crore has been already given to the districts and soon additional Rs 7 crore will be distributed among them, he added.

Earlier, in a written reply to a question, Kataria said the government had placed orders for 45 lakh goat pox vaccines and 16 lakh vaccines have been received so far.

He said collective efforts were needed to control the lumpy skin disease in cattle.

Kataria clarified that the state government records the number of bovines suffering from lumpy infection on the basis of the reports of livestock assistants, patwaris, agricultural supervisors and district officials and no other survey has been done.

He said at present no compensation of any kind is being given by the government to cowherds in the state for the death of cows due to lumpy skin disease.

He said the chief minister had written to the prime minister on August 29 urging that the lumpy skin disease should be declared an epidemic so that animal owners and gaushalas can be compensated for the death of bovines due to the virus.

Union Animal Husbandry Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Wednesday said the problem of lumpy virus is more serious in Rajasthan and about 12.5 lakh bovine animals are affected in the state.

Although lumpy skin disease in cattle has spread in 15 states of the country, it is more acute in Rajasthan, he said.

The Union minister is on a two-day tour to the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022