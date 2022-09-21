Left Menu

Crocodile spotted inside govt school in UP’s Aligarh

According to school staff members, a number of crocodiles have been spotted in the village pond and the villagers, on several occasions, have drawn the attention of the local authorities but in vain.According to locals, in all probability, the crocodile somehow managed to make its way to the village pond from these rivulets during floods and reached the school.The DFO said that steps have been initiated with the help of the village panchayat to investigate whether more crocodiles are inhabiting the pond.If they are detected then they would also be captured and released in the river, he said.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 21-09-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 18:36 IST
Crocodile spotted inside govt school in UP’s Aligarh
  • Country:
  • India

Panic struck the students of a government school here when a crocodile was spotted on the premises, school authorities said on Wednesday. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Diwakar Vashisht told reporters that the reptile was captured from the school in Qasimpur village on Tuesday has been released in River Ganga. As the children and staff raised an alarm after they spotted the reptile, villagers armed with sticks rushed to their rescue and managed to corner the reptile, they said.

They locked the crocodile inside a classroom till district officials and State Forest department staff arrived and captured it, they said. There are a number of rivulets in this area and river Ganga also flows nearby. According to school staff members, a number of crocodiles have been spotted in the village pond and the villagers, on several occasions, have drawn the attention of the local authorities but in vain.

According to locals, in all probability, the crocodile somehow managed to make its way to the village pond from these rivulets during floods and reached the school.

The DFO said that steps have been initiated with the help of the village panchayat to investigate whether more crocodiles are inhabiting the pond.

If they are detected then they would also be captured and released in the river, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022