Manipur Cabinet gives nod to partially lift prohibition

The Manipur government has decided to partially lift prohibition from all the district headquarters, tourist destinations, and camps of security forces, as part of a new policy which will help generate Rs 600 crore as annual revenue.

The state Cabinet took the decision to partially lift the ban on brewing, consumption and sale of liquor at a meeting on Tuesday, Tribal Affairs and Hills Development Minister Letpao Haokip told reporters.

However, those transporting liquor from one place to another would require possessing a permit, Haokip said.

The decision was also taken in view of health hazards caused by the consumption of illicit liquor, he said.

A massive public movement had led the state government to enact prohibition through the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act 1991, which was later amended in 2002.

Following the promulgation of the Act, sale, brewing and consumption of liquor were banned for all residents barring people from the SC and ST communities who traditionally brew it.

However, despite the ban, liquor consumption could not be effectively controlled and alcohol remained widely available.

The state government is also mulling to export traditionally brewed liquor from the villages of Sekmai and Andro which are renowned for it.

The Manipur government had recently sent a cabinet sub-committee to Goa to study scientific liquor brewing for export.

