PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat on September 23 via video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Conference is being convened to create further synergy amongst the Central and State Governments in formulating better policies on issues such as elimination of plastic pollution through a multi-pronged approach, State Action Plans to effectively combat climate change with focus on LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment. It will also focus on increasing the forest cover with special emphasis on restoration of degraded land and wildlife conservation.

The two-day Conference will be organised on September 23-24. PMO statement said it will have six thematic sessions with topics focusing on LiFE, combating climate change (updating State action plans on climate change for mitigation of emissions and adaptation to climate impacts); PARIVESH (single window system for integrated green clearances); forestry management; prevention and control of pollution; wildlife management and plastics and waste Management.

India has set a global example in the fight against plastic pollution with the ban on select single-use plastic items from July this year. Single-use plastics are typically items that are discarded after being used only once and do not go through the recycling process.

Heavy usage of plastics across the world has caused quite a lot of menace, governments and various global regulatory bodies are trying hard to arrest it. India has a per capita plastic consumption of 11 kg compared to the global average of plastic per capita consumption is 28 kg, revealed a report on plastic waste management by the Indian Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

India has banned the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use ofidentified single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, all across the country from July 1, 2022. The ban on the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, has come into force from July 1.

The list of banned items includes - earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, stirrers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)