Left Menu

Telangana to distribute 1 cr free sarees for Bathukamma festival

Telangana Minister for Textiles and Handlooms K T Rama Rao in an official release on Wednesay said the State government launched the initiative in 2017 with a noble twin goal to support weavers and to present a small gift to women during Bathukamma festive season.Compared to last year, the textiles department has come out with more designs and colours and varieties in Bathukamma sarees.Opinions were sought from representatives of women who have come from rural areas.

PTI | Telangana | Updated: 21-09-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 18:53 IST
Telangana to distribute 1 cr free sarees for Bathukamma festival
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government is all set to distribute one crore Bathukamma sarees from Thursday. Telangana Minister for Textiles and Handlooms K T Rama Rao in an official release on Wednesay said the State government launched the initiative in 2017 with a noble twin goal to support weavers and to present a small gift to women during Bathukamma festive season.

Compared to last year, the textiles department has come out with more designs and colours and varieties in Bathukamma sarees.

Opinions were sought from representatives of women who have come from rural areas. The support of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) designers was taken to make the sarees of best quality and design, the Minister said.

The State government has spent nearly Rs 340 crore for the project.

Minister KTR said every woman in the State who has a Food Security Card will get the Bathukamma saree.

Nearly 5.81 crore sarees were distributed from the time the project was launched in 2017 till date (including this year).

Bathukamma is a floral festival that is celebrated across the State in which flowers are stacked up and the word means ‘festival of life’ representing womanhood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022